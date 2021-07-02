Fort Dodge man convicted of estranged wife’s 2020 murder

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A jury has found a Fort Dodge man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife.

Justin Hurdel was convicted of killing Maggie Hurdel. Officials say she was found unresponsive when emergency responders were called to her home on August 5th, 2020 after police received a call about a woman who had been shot. She died at the scene.

Hurdel, who has a lengthy criminal history including abuse to other women, was initially sought for questioning in the case. The day following the shooting, a first-degree murder arrest warrant was issued for him.

Four days before her murder, Maggie Hurdel filed a police report against Justin. She accused him of making multiple threatening phone calls and text messages, in violation of a no-contact order. Court records show the case was filed at the Webster County Courthouse and a warrant for Justin Hurdel’s arrest was issued just a few hours before he shot and killed his wife.

The jury found Hurdel guilty of his estranged wife’s murder earlier this week. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 9th, 2020.

A conviction on first-degree murder in Iowa carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.