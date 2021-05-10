 

Fort Dodge Man Charged with Estranged Wife’s Murder Wants Some Evidence Excluded from Trial

Justin Hurdel (WHO 13)

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Lawyers for a Fort Dodge man accused of killing his estranged wife want some evidence removed from the trial.

Police say Justin Hurdel shot and killed Maggie Hurdel in August of last year. He then tried to take his own life.

Court documents filed by his attorneys say Hurdel’s Miranda rights were violated. A resistance filed by prosecutors says Hurdel signed a written Miranda form.

Hurdel’s attorneys also claim there was an illegal search and seizure of things like cell phones and searching his car.

He is set to go to trial on first-degree murder charge on May 25th.

