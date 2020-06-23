Fort Dodge Inmate Charged With Killing Another Man in His Cell

Fort Dodge, Iowa — An inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional facility is now charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly killing another inmate earlier this month.

Thomas Daleske, 59, was found dead in his cell on the evening of June 14th at FDCF. The prison immediately launched a criminal investigation.

On Tuesday the Department of Corrections said fellow inmate Eric Hall, 44, has been charged with Daleske’s murder. The DOC says its investigation revealed that Hall was in Daleske’s cell shortly before his body was found. Hall reportedly admitted to killing Daleske in an interview with investigators.

Daleske was serving a 45 year prison sentence for Sexual Abuse with a Child. The Carlisle man admitted to assaulting numerous young boys over the course of more than a decade while he worked as a volunteer with a local Boy Scout troop.

Hall was serving a sentence on multiple counts of burglary and criminal mischief across three counties.