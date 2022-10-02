FORT DODGE, Iowa — An early morning house fire on Sunday is believed to have been caused by arson, the Fort Dodge Fire Department said.

The fire department responded to reports of a possible house fire around 1:53 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street. According to reports, flames were visible from the Kenyon Road Bridge at that time.

  • Photo courtesy of the Fort Dodge Fire Department.
  • Photo courtesy of the Fort Dodge Fire Department.
  • Photo courtesy of the Fort Dodge Fire Department.
  • Photo courtesy of the Fort Dodge Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames. The house was found to be completely vacant with only a few appliances inside. No injuries occurred during the incident.

Arson was determined to the the cause of the fire and the Fort Dodge Police Department will continue investigating the fire.