FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a man who robbed a Fort Dodge gas station Wednesday night.

Police were called to the Sinclair Station at 315 2nd Ave. S. around 8:34 p.m. after a 911 call came in reporting a robbery. A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department said a male suspect entered the store and displayed a gun, then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect fled to the east of the store.

Police said the man was about 5’6″ and was wearing a blue coat, black hat, and a black face covering.

If you have any information on the robbery or have video surveillance from the area around the time of the incident, you’re asked to contact Fort Dodge Police at 515-573-1424.