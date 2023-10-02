FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge are investigating the death of a man who was shot Sunday night.

A 911 call about someone being shot in the 200 block of 3rd Avene. N.W. came in around 8:42 p.m., according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started life-saving efforts before medics arrived but police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name until family members have been notified.

The investigation into what happened is still underway. Fort Dodge Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Fort Dodge Police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 515-573‐1444.