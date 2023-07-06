FORT DODGE, Iowa — After the third teen was murdered this week community leaders issued a letter to the community voicing their frustration with the situation, here are some excerpts:

“These past months, there has been an uptick in criminal activity that, in several cases, appears to originate from a specific group of individuals. These individuals are choosing to engage in targeted violence directed toward one another.

This violence cannot and will not be tolerated in Fort Dodge and is made more concerning due to the involvement of some of our community’s youth…

Here’s where you come in. What can you do? Simply put, community involvement is critical. If you see something, say something to the appropriate authorities. If you have relevant information, it’s imperative that you contact the FDPD.

Please register if you have security cameras at your home or business and haven’t signed up to participate in theCommunity Camera Project.

If something were to happen in your neighborhood, this allows officers to reach out and see if you may have captured something that will help them in their investigation. If you’re a business owner and don’t have a video surveillance system but are considering one, reach out to discuss a potential partnership with the City’s camera system.

If you are a gun owner, you can make your home and community safer by storing guns securely if you aren’t already doing so. Please keep a record of the serial numbers of any firearms you own.”

“I think that obviously it’s not a secret and we’ve had a pretty rough couple months here as far as violence specially involving some of our teens, which is troubling to us as much as it is anybody else,” said Police Chief Dennis Quinn, in an interview with WHO13. “We live in this town too, we take a lot of pride in our community we want to do whatever we can to try to stop this.”

The letter was also drafted by Fort Dodge Mayor, Matt Bemrich, and City Manager David Fierke.

“We also want the message to get out that this is a safe community and it we’re not gonna. be defined by the violent actions, of a very small part of our community,” said Fierke, when speaking to WHO13.

Neighbors where this latest homicide happened on July 4th say they’d not seen shootings in this area. But something might have to be done.

“I don’t know if they could bring in a task force and just go through peoples homes and take all the guns away that people don’t need,” said Scott Laird of Fort Dodge, because specially these teenagers they shouldn’t have guns.”