FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Michelfelder family is grateful for the support of their community after their son was diagnosed with with MDS BM, a type of leukemia.

Nolan, a 10-year-old, was diagnosed in July of 2023. His condition warranted treatment at a clinic in Minneapolis and the whole family has been living up there with Nolan: his father Maxx, mother Ashley and his younger brother Conner.

His father Maxx works when he can from up north and Ashley had to stop working as a paraeducator in the school district. The family’s insurance is covering some of the costs, but with the lengthy hospital stay and medical needs a family friend set up a GoFundMe to help with the dollars.

Heath Richardson also lives in Fort Dodge and has been a lifelong friend Maxx Michelfelder. Richardson opened up the GoFundMe right before the holidays and was surprised to see a couple thousand dollars donated in the first several days.

Now the GoFundMe has raised more than half of the $20,000 goal.

Richardson describes the type of kid Nolan is.

“I know teachers and stuff that have just reached out, donated, that have said that they loved Nolan in class, he was just a great person to have in class. Smiley, lighted up the room every day when he came in. I just thought a lot of them felt really bad because they knew how much he loved his hair because he had a mullet and stuff down the middle of his back. And he just loved it. And then to lose all of his hair, you know, kind of was a bummer for him.”

