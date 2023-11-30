FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge YWCA has been holding its Adopt a Family program since 2018. The program allows the community to get Christmas gifts for the women and their families who are staying at the YWCA.

Nici George, the Executive Director of the Fort Dodge YWCA, said that the community makes the Adopt a Family program possible.

“Fort Dodge has been so amazing. I was just kind of looking back every year we have had more people, more businesses wanting to adopt families. Last year we were able to adopt 69 families which included, we had so many people reach out to us we were able to adopt everybody who lived here. We were able to adopt everybody who lived in our outpatient program, so people who don’t live here but come here every day,” George said.

Participants in the program receive a wish list with gifts that the women and children at the YWCA are hoping for. The participants can purchase the gifts and then they are wrapped and given to the families on Christmas.

“It’s crazy to see different businesses, different families wanting to help other people. It really is amazing and it sounds corny but they are really the ones who make this program exist,” George said.

To get involved with the Adopt a Family program, email Nici George at nicig@ywcafd.org.