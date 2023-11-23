FORT DODGE, Iowa — It started as an idea over Thanksgiving Dinner. Hosting the community celebration here inside a car dealership.

“My wife and I, and our two sons were sitting around the table on Thanksgiving and said that what should we try different this year, so we said let’s do a community meal, and so it was 16 years ago we did 300 meals at first year.”

This year they plan to serve around twenty three hundred meals, including some at their homes.

For the people in attendance, it is really a time for thanks.

“She was my, and my wife’s miracle baby,” said David Cluney, of Fort Dodge, as he held his infant daughter, Karla. “She’s three months old now and this her first Thanksgiving. We appreciate that these folks are doing this.”

“We’ve really had quite a few health issues this year and I’m thankful he still with me,” said Delores Busse, speaking of her husband Lyle, a former deputy sheriff. “I’m thankful for my family, and we’re thankful for this beautiful setting today here at Fort Dodge Ford and thank them for the delicious meal.”

The event also has a large group of volunteers who set up and tear down and deliver meals.

The food was prepared by the Culinary students at Iowa Central Community College.

“We just delivered over 40 meals,” said volunteer Gary Edgerton. “It put a smile on people faces, people appreciate it.”