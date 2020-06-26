Fort Dodge Business Gets Creative in Pandemic

FORT DODGE, Iowa- There is a women’s clothing store in downtown Fort Dodge, called Rush Hour. This store has endured two seasons, where the doors were in danger of closing. But, some creativity helped keep business flowing.

“There were days when I had not a soul come in my door and I thought about closing numerous times with that point,” said store owner Jill Bush.

That was during the road construction for the Fort Dodge Cross Town Connector. They were building a new road and round about right by her store, closing two roads into her business.

“The only way people could get to me was by the alley,” said Bush.

She hung on through that, and now has great access to traffic coming by downtown. Then COVID-19 struck, and everything changed again.

“With the Covid pandemic we had to actually close the actual store and I had to probably a week and a half two weeks that I didn’t have any business at all, nothing,” said Bush “So I was pretty much forced into doing the social media, which wasn’t my forte, and I quickly learned to make it my forte. We do live videos every Wednesday at 6 o’clock.”

The weekly Facebook videos have proven to be popular, she is able to sell items through her contacts made on Facebook. She still maintains the store, it’s open three days a week, along with several other businesses in the same building.

“Definitely, like I say social media was not something I ever thought that I would count on,” said Bush. Now she counts on Facebook, Instagram, and sometimes Snapchat.

Some other businesses have recently decided to open downtown.

“So that’s pretty exciting, people still feel it’s the energetic place to be to open a business even during the pandemic,” said Kris Patrick of the Fort Dodge Main Street Office. “So we’ve had two salons move in we are having our aquatic store come back, the Fish Room it’s going to open back up in July.”

The Fort Dodge Main Street Office recently completed it’s accreditation from Iowa Main Street. Downtown Fort Dodge consists of thirty three square blocks, with over 200 businesses.

If you would like to check out Rush Hour, check their Facebook page here.