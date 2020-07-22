Fort Dodge Bicyclist Critically Injured in Morning Crash

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday morning after he collided with a car in Fort Dodge.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the incident happened at 6:12 a.m. at the intersection of Kenyon Rd. and Ave. C. Sixty-three-year-old Ricky Cullum was biking northbound on the sidewalk along Kenyon Rd. when he struck the side of a vehicle on Ave. C that was already in the intersection and preparing to turn south.

Cullum suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital. His current condition is not known.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The ISP is continuing its investigation into the crash.