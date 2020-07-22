 

Fort Dodge Bicyclist Critically Injured in Morning Crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHO 13

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday morning after he collided with a car in Fort Dodge.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the incident happened at 6:12 a.m. at the intersection of Kenyon Rd. and Ave. C. Sixty-three-year-old Ricky Cullum was biking northbound on the sidewalk along Kenyon Rd. when he struck the side of a vehicle on Ave. C that was already in the intersection and preparing to turn south.

Cullum suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital. His current condition is not known.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The ISP is continuing its investigation into the crash.

Share this story

Latest News

More News