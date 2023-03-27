URBANDALE, Iowa – Former Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to Iowa after a trip to the state earlier this month to speak at a forum on foreign policy.

Pence was in Des Moines on March 18, participating in an event put on by the Bastion Institute. He’ll return to central Iowa on Wednesday, where he’ll give remarks at a breakfast in Urbandale for the Westside Conservative Club.

Later in the day, he’ll travel to eastern Iowa. He’ll attend the Linn Eagles Luncheon and Fireside Chat in Cedar Rapids at 11:00 a.m. and the Johnson County Republicans Reagan Dinner at 6:30 p.m. in Coralville.

During his trip to Des Moines earlier this month, Pence commented on a possible run for president in 2024.

“Well, we are giving very careful consideration to enter the race for President of the United States. My wife and I expect to have a decision on if we are spending more time in Iowa when springtime comes,” Pence said.