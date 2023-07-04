URBANDALE, Iowa — Fourth of July celebrations, for most, is about family, freedom, food and fireworks. But as election season draws near Iowans are likely to see those running for office stumping in the state.

That was the case this Fourth of July as Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Mike Pence was in town for the holiday.

“Everything starts in the race to the White House here in Iowa and we thought there’d be no better place to celebrate our Independence Day to celebrate our freedom than right here in Urbandale, Iowa,” said Mike Pence, (R).

Pence was in attendance at Urbandale’s annual Fourth of July parade and marched the whole route with his wife, Karen. Pence stopped to shake hands and talk with Iowans along the route. Often the former Vice President was left playing catch up to the rest of the floats as Iowans took pictures and asked Pence questions.

“People were thanking us for our service,” said Pence. “…You know the American People know how to disagree with each other, but we know how to disagree without being disagreeable. Washington can learn that too. But getting back to those strong commonsense conservative principles: strong military, less taxes, secure border, low-cost energy and appointing judges to our courts that will uphold all of our God given liberties. That’s what we’re celebrating today. But it’s what I heard people tell me they want to get back to.”

Pence also touched on the decisions handed down by the United States Supreme Court as it relates to affirmative action and college applications. He said he was proud of the conservative majority and the three judges that were appointed during the Trump administration.

The former vice president has seen his fair share of differnt Fourth of July celebrations around the country. After the parade route was complete, he commented on what he reflects on during the holiday.

“I just think about our soldiers, those that are serving today,” said Pence. “My son is a captain in the Marine Corps. My son-in-law was a lieutenant in the Navy. I think of all the men and women that are away from their families serving in far flung places around the world so that we can have parades like here in Urbandale.”

Pence was in Boone on Tuesday afternoon doing a meet and greet at Midland Power Cooperative.