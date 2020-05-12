Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Graduates from ISU While Pursuing Music and Farming

AMES, Iowa — From chair turns to turning in her last paper, one Iowa State University senior is no stranger to transitions. However, the COVID-19 pandemic could be her biggest challenge yet.

The Idaho native, EllieMae Millenkamp started singing in the church as a hobby and had no desire to be a performer. That was until she came to Iowa State, where her friends helped her record her first song.

Millenkamp began her senior year at ISU by being a contestant on one of the biggest singing competitions in the nation, NBC’s The Voice.

“I just kind of thought of it like an internship. So I was just in LA filming and doing the show and then once all that was done and I was back at school,” Millenkamp said.

This kicked off the Ag Business major’s career in country music, helping her book shows throughout the first half of 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to her rise to stardom.

“I haven’t played like, the last two months, and then a lot of my shows that were booked through May are canceled as well,” Millenkamp said.

Now with most of her singing gigs canceled, she finds herself at home, focusing on another goal, working on her family’s farm.

“I grew up on a big dairy farm, we milk 15,000 cows,” Millenkamp said. “I still want to be really involved in my parents’ company, whenever I’m home I’m always working. I work with our vets outside a lot and then yeah help us vaccinations, branding, a bunch of different stuff.”

Though Millenkamp loves working on her family’s farm, she still has dreams of seeing her name in bright lights.

“Long-term I see myself going back to the farm eventually, but I kind of want to pursue music until I settle down a little bit,” Millenkamp said.