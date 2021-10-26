Former Story City mall to become a manufacturing plant

STORY CITY, Iowa –A new tenant is coming to Story City. It was at one time a VF Factory Outlet Mall. That mall left town leaving the building behind. Since then there has been some redevelopment done, and one company was doing business here. Now Dose Manufacturing is moving its operation here from Bouton. The company will bring it’s 15 employees and hope to add ten more once they are up and running.

“We knew we wanted to come to Story City we were just like the town and liked administration that was here and what was that just a welcome gave us,” said Brett Dose of Dose Manufacturing, “We were recently looking at the spec building that’s across the street and by the time we could add on to that, the timeline wasn’t the best for us and they told us to come look at the old mall.”

Dose has seen success for his business doing welding after they developed a product called the Head Hunter. It’s a trailer used by farmers to move combine harvester heads from field to field. Dose said the insurance liability is the reason farmers must use trailers to move headers from field to field via the roadways. He said he didn’t think twice about using an old mall for his operation.

“Part of where we’re at in the world today is revitalization of all buildings that we’re once something else to now we can be something else,” said Dose. “So I mean as a manufacturer it’s a perfect location you’re right on the interstate, people can we can see our product right out here on the road and people can see who we are and what we build.”

The move to Story City for Dose is a huge opportunity for growth. He’s ordered some new laser cutting equipment which has opened new areas of business for the company.

“I see the skies the limit but I mean right now the farm economy is strong too so it helps out a big part of our business,” said Dose. “Our current facilities are 30,000 square-foot and this is an 120,000 ft, so that’s what, four times the size of our current building, can we take our business four times bigger, it’ll give us a great footprint to do it.”

Construction will start on the building next week. The hope is that production can start in Story City prior to the end of the year.