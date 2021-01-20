Former Sports Radio Host Marty Tirrell Sentenced to Federal Prison for Ticket Scam

DES MOINES, IOWA — Marty Tirrell will spend up to 41 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to running a fraudulent ticket scheme and be required to repay more than $1.4 million to victims.

Tirrell was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Des Moines. He pleaded guilty to fraud in December 2019 following a lengthy criminal investigation across multiple states. According to the US Attorneys Office in Des Moines, Tirrell carried out a Ponzi scheme for more than a decade. Tirrell “marketed himself as a sports insider” and sought investors to help him buy tickets to sporting events and then sell them at a profit. However, prosecutors say Tirrell used investors money to pay personal debts and make sports wagers instead of spending on tickets. Eventually Tirrell ran out of investors and began “kiting” checks and stealing credit cards to continue the fraud.

Tirrell was due to be sentenced last year but the hearing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tirrell spent years working for various sports radio stations in the Des Moines area.