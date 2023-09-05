Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

BEDMINSTER, NJ — Former President Donald Trump will be attending the Cy-Hawk game in Ames, Iowa on Saturday his campaign announced on Tuesday.

In a press release Matt Whitaker, former Hawkeye tight end and Trump’s former acting attorney general of the United States, said he’s “thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend. President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans.”

Senate Majority Leader and former Cyclones wide receiver Jack Whitver said he was proud to have Trump in attendance.

“Tens-of-thousands of Iowans will gather to tailgate and cheer on their favorite team. I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports.”