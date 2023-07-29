DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six months away from Iowa’s First-In-The-Nation caucuses and the conversations are heating up in the Hawkeye state.

Former President Donald Trump made his first public appearance after a new set of charges were brought against him for the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Twelve other candidates, along with President Trump, gave 10 minute speeches to a packed crowd at the Iowa Events Center for the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln Dinner.

The full list of speakers included former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott, Perry Johnson, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Congressman Will Hurd, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Ryan Binkley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“While DeSanctus (DeSantis) is losing to Biden in all cases,” said Trump while referencing poll numbers. “I wouldn’t take a chance on that one.”

“And the reason Donald Trump lost the election in 2020, is he failed to grow the GOP brand,” said former U.S. Representative from Texas Will Hurd “…Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison.”

The first Republican Primary Presidential debate is in Milwaukee, WI on August 23.