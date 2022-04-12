LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A former deputy for the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office has pleaded guilty to multiple burglary and theft charges from when he served.

As part of a plea agreement, Aaron Leusink pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Plymouth County District Court to one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of felonious misconduct while in office, one count of possession of prescription drugs, one count of fourth-degree theft, and three counts of fifth-degree theft.

Leusink had been arrested in September 2020 and charged with multiple criminal charges related to burglaries and thefts that occurred while he was employed as a Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputy between December 2017 and January 2020. The Iowa DCI linked Leusink to five unsolved pharmacy burglaries in Plymouth County

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office became aware of potential criminal acts involving Leusink in April 2020 after a review of their internal records.

Investigators said Leusink used technology as a deputy to access programs needed to prevent detection and gain information and injected himself into the investigations. He also tried to collect video of the burglaries without invitation.

Court documents said that, after a search of Leusink’s residence on April 20, 2020, authorities found more than 1,600 prescription pills in plastic baggies in a safe and in other parts of his bedroom. In a different room in another safe, they found $5,432 cash. Authorities also found evidence bags either ripped open or unsealed in his residence.

Leusink was terminated on April 23, 2020 from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

He was set to go to a bench trial but with the guilty plea, there will no longer be one. A date for sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.