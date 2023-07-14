For as long as she can remember, Velma Hanus has wanted to fly airplanes.

“When I was a kid on the farm a guy had a plane and I used to watch that plane in the field across from our farm,” she sighed. “It’s something you think about as a kid ya know, dreams back then.”

She didn’t pursue those dreams as a young woman because her father was against it. Now, she’s taking to the sky to celebrate a special day.

“I don’t feel any different!” she says about turning 100. “No different than yesterday or ten years ago!”

Garry Brandenburg was at the controls and flew Velma over familiar places like her home at the Village Cooperative, the courthouse, and the hospital. From this vantagepoint it takes on a different feel.

“It’s fantastic,” said Velma. “Our country is beautiful. People don’t realize what a gorgeous world we live in.”

Brandenburg said, “This is super special because it’s pilot to pilot and you understand that sense of freedom you have when you’re flying an airplane.”

Velma is his copilot. It took a few years, but after her father died she decided to start taking lessons. She was married with kids and middle-aged by the time she got her license.

“I was real proud the one time I bought it in and the guys says – perfect landing! You’re really kind of proud of yourself, ya know!”

Velma is proof that you should never give up on your dreams, whether you’re 50 – or 100-years-old.