Former NFL Player Furnishes Habitat for Humanity Home for Pleasantville Family

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa — A family from Pleasantville got a big surprise from a retired NFL running back.

Cheyenne was pregnant with her fourth child when her husband was killed in a construction accident.

Tuesday, the family walked into their new home from Habitat for Humanity and was stunned to see it was already furnished.

Warrick Dunn played 12 seasons in the NFL. His foundation filled each room with furniture, appliances, and electronics.

Dunn chose to give back to Cheyenne because she volunteers with local charities while running a cleaning business to support her family of five.

“I’m just completely shocked. I will forever walk in there and still not believe that this is my house or those are my things. My kids are gonna be the same way,” said Cheyenne.

Dunn said, “I like the fact that Cheyenne has a lot of support, a lot of friends and family that are going to look out for her best interests and her kids.”



The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity organization is planning a large building event in the Oak Park neighborhood this month and they’re always looking for volunteers. You can sign up by going to gdmhabitat.org.

