AMES, Iowa — A former Iowa State University Student was charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Wednesday.

Iowa State University Police received a tip in June 2021 from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin of an Iowa State student being a suspect in the sheriff’s office investigation into the potential possession of child pornography. According to the university police, the student was in possession of sexually explicit pictures and videos of children while on Iowa State campus.

The Iowa State Police continued the investigation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force and confirmed that the individuals in the images and videos were underage. The student graduated while the investigation was on-going.

Benjamin Cooper, 22, was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cooper on Aug. 31 and he will be extradited to Story County for further legal proceedings.