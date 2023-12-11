STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A former Cyclone football player convicted of sexual abuse was sentenced to no more than ten years in prison on Monday.

Aidan Ralph

In November Aidan Ralph, 21, was convicted by a jury of third-degree sexual abuse and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury for injuring the victim. According to a criminal complaint, in Dec. 2022 Ralph shoved the victim multiple times and pushed her into a set of stairs, which caused a stress fracture to her spine. Ralph also forced himself on the victim and raped her. Ralph was arrested and charged in May.

The Story County Court sentenced Ralph to prison for a maximum of ten years for the charge of third-degree sexual abuse and a maximum of one year for the charge of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, according to court documents. Ralph will serve those sentences concurrently – meaning his prison term will not exceed ten years, and he is eligible for parole.

Ralph was also given a special sentence where he will be under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections for the rest of his life -similar to a parole. He must also register with the sexual offender registry, and he must pay victim restitution.