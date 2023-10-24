CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A former IKM-Manning teacher was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting students.

According to a criminal complaint, Cassidy Sue Kraus, 24, sexually assaulted three different students while she was a teacher between May 2022 and January 2023. The complaint states Kraus also sent “obscene material” to the minor students over Snapchat.

Kraus has been charged with three counts of dissemination of obscene materials to a minor, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, and one count of third degree sexual abuse.

Kraus was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail, but has since been released on a $10,000 bond. According to court records, Kraus has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.