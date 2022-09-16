CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — A former officer of the Cherokee Police Department has pleaded guilty in the case of hitting a 6-year-old girl with a pickup in May.

Michael McGee, 53, of Cherokee, appeared in Cherokee County Courthouse Friday morning where he pleaded guilty to one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Court documents showed McGee admitted to driving the vehicle involved in the May 20 accident causing injury on May 20 and then failing to stop, return and remain at the scene.

As part of his guilty plea, McGee faces up to one year in jail and a fine between $30 to $2,560.

According to the Iowa State Patrol’s crash report, McGee was driving north in Cherokee when he hit the girl in the crosswalk. A criminal complaint stated McGee continued north thinking he didn’t hit anyone, before making his way to the city garage where he put children’s swimming pools and “other potentially identifying items” into a city dumpster. He allegedly heard an ambulance was dispatched to the scene and panicked, returning to his home.

The Cherokee city administrator told KCAU 9 that McGee resigned in lieu of termination the following Monday morning. McGee later pleaded not guilty in June.