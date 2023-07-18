IOWA — Cody Ince, a former starter on the offensive line for the Iowa Hawkeyes, has passed away in his home state of Wisconsin at the age of 23. According to an online obituary, Ince passed away ‘unexpectedly’ at his home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin on Saturday. No cause of death was listed.

Ince played for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2018-2021, including a redshirt year. Ince was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten player in 2020 by coaches and the media and a was second team All-Big Ten in the 2021 preseason rankings.

Head Coach Kirk Ferentz shared this statement on news of Ince’s passing:

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing. Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss.” Kirk Ferentz