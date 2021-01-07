Former Iowa Congressional Delegates React to Capitol Breach

In his 40 years serving Iowa, former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin recalls a few threatening incidents that even still, he said do not compare to the chaotic insurrection on the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

“It just shakes me. I never thought I’d ever live to see something like this,” Harkin said.

Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol came after President Donald Trump held a rally, just south of the White House, with supporters to protest the final ratification by Congress of Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Harkin said the breach of the Capitol was the result of two things.

“An unbridled, unregulated social media — where unfounded conspiracy claims suspicions outright lies and total disregard for facts and science provoke people to believe and to act on false information,” he said. “The second thing I think that provoked today was President Trump, who continually claims that the election was fraudulent.”

Former U.S. Rep. David Young, R-District 3, did not go as far as to fault the leader of his party for Wednesday’s events but said it should be denounced by both parties in a unified front.

“We may not always agree. But we must not resort to what happens in third world countries and so this is, this is just horrifying what I saw it and I hope it never happens again,” Young said. “And we as Americans have to just, kind of, do a gut check — who are we?”

Many current and former elected officials, including all living former presidents, have spoken out or issued statements on Wednesday’s chaotic events. President George W. Bush called it “sickening and heartbreaking” and an “insurrection.” Former U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-District 2, went as far as calling it an attempted coup d’etat.

“I’ve always been one of those who doesn’t like to engage in hyperbole and scare tactics and all the rest,” Loebsack said. “…But now we’ve seen this. It is result over the past four years of the president and folks not putting guardrails on him, especially in his own party.”

Staunch allies of the president, like Sens. Lindsay Graham, R-SC, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, rarely rebuked President Trump in remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday evening — something Harkin and Loebsack greatly praised.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Loebsack said. “If Republicans who have been enablers all this time decide to do the right thing — then I want that to happen, and I welcome it.”

Harkin also believes Republican leaders need to denounce the riot and the president’s actions but said it needs to be more than just that.

“They need to both condemn the action today, but also condemn what led up to it,” Harkin said. “That is Trump’s continual lies that this election was stolen and that it was fraudulent. We need Trump supporters who are elected officials in Iowa, to step forward and say that courageously.”

All of Iowa’s congressional delegates issued statements on Wednesday to decry the breaching of the Capitol.