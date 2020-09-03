Former IDPH Spokesperson Accuses Governor Reynolds of Firing Her for Doing Her Job in Lawsuit

Des Moines, Iowa — Polly Carver-Kimm says reviewing and fulfilling public information requests was an everyday part of her job for more than a dozen years at the Iowa Department of Public Health. But she says that changed when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and the governor’s office assumed control of the release of information from IDPH. In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, Carver-Kimm says she was systematically silenced and then illegally fired as the pandemic grew worse.

“The only explanation that I ever received was that I was not a team player and I was causing friction with the governor’s staff,” Carver-Kimm said on Thursday as she and attorney Thomas Duff announced legal action against Governor Kim Reynolds, her spokesman Pat Garrett and the State of Iowa.

Carver-Kimm says the governor’s office “hijacked” the messaging out of the department, something she had previously been in charge of as Communications Director, after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Iowa. Kim says she was reassigned to other duties and relieved of her responsibility of communicating with the media and public. Eventually she was told that her position was being eliminated due to restructuring.

Carver-Kimm says she doesn’t buy the explanation. “At the time of my firing there were five people doing the job I was previously doing” alone, she says. Her attorney questions it as well. “As far as we know there were no other positions restructured at the time of Polly’s termination,” attorney Thomas Duff said.

Carver-Kimm says before the COVID-19 pandemic, she thought she had a good working relationship with the governor’s office. She says the two offices worked well together on projects like an anti-vaping campaign, but otherwise operated as two separate entities. She says the two worked in conjuction during the H1N1 flu outbreak, but her authority at IDPH was not superseded then. That changed in mid-March when the first positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Iowa.

Carver-Kimm says she was initially removed from social media posting responsibilities, and then her responsibilities for fulfilling public information requests under the Freedom of Information Act was taken away. She believes those actions were taken so the governor’s office could control the release of potentially unflattering information.

“In my experience the information that was provided was chosen carefully and had to be vetted several times by the Governor’s office even though it was simple data,” Carver-Kimm says. “Data is apolitical, it is just numbers,” she says, but feels the Governor’s office was more concerned about projecting the image that the pandemic was under control rather than keeping the public fully informed. In her lawsuit she says that is a violation of federal whistleblower laws.

Carver-Kimm doesn’t believe the stifling of public information put anyone in danger, but she feels it also didn’t help matters.

“I feel that the Governor’s office chose to use the information that it was presented from the department in the way that would best serve the Governor’s agenda and needs,” Carver-Kimm says, “I don’t want to say the public’s health is in danger because of this. I just feel there was a more open flow of information that could have benefited the public in their decision making of how they wanted to handle the pandemic and that would come through providing information to the media.”

Carver-Kimm says she never had a negative job performance review in her more than 12 years working at IDPH. She is seeking unspecified damages for loss of income, emotional distress and attorney’s fees among other claims in the lawsuit.