BUDAPEST — For the first time in history, a US woman has won the World Championship in the discus – and she’s a former Hawkeye. On Tuesday, Laulauga Tausaga-Collins won the gold at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary with a throw of 69.49 meters. She is the first American woman to ever win gold in the event.

Tausaga-Collins is a Hawaii native who competed from 2017-2021 with the Iowa Hawkeyes where she was a two-time Big Ten champion and one-time national champion.

Laulauga Tausaga, of the United States, smiles after winning the gold medal in the Women’s discus throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

