Former Floyd County Victims’ Rights Advocate Spent Public Money at Casino, Report Says

FLOYD COUNTY, IOWA — A former employee of the Floyd County Attorney’s Office allegedly misspent more than $1,500 – including an ATM withdrawal at a casino – from an account established to help crime victims, according to a report from the State Auditor’s office.

Janelle Herrmann is accused in the report of the “improper disbursement” of $1,524 in money she collected in her role as Victim/Witness Coordinator for the Floyd County Attorneys Office. In that role, Herrmann served as an advocate for crime victims as part of the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART). She served in that role from May 2013 until May 2020. The Floyd County Attorney’s Office requested an investigation into the department’s finances after Herrman’s termination last year.

According to the report released on Tuesday, the County Attorney’s Office opened a checking account in 2016 to manage SART funds. Herrmann was the sole person responsible for the accounting of this bank account. The sole source of funding for the account was an annual 5k charity run, including entrance fees and donations from local businesses.

The special investigation by the Auditor’s Office found Herrmann misspent more than $1,500 from the account. That includes more than $1,000 spent on “entertainment purposes”. Herrmann spent more than $300 from the account at Diamond Jo’s Casino in Northwood in March 2017, including a $200 ATM withdrawal. She made three more ATM withdrawals totaling nearly $600 in the following year.

According to the report, Herrmann claims she accidentally used the wrong debit card. She has repaid $640 to the county. The audit report also identified $113 in spending by Herrmann that was “unsupported” – meaning their isn’t enough documentation to say exactly how the money was spent. She is also accused of failing to deposit $313 in money she collected for the County Attorney’s Office.

No criminal charges have been filed in the investigation at this time.