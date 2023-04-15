POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Dowling Catholic High School teacher charged in connection to an alleged sexual relationship with a student was released from the Polk County Jail Saturday following an initial court appearance.

Kristen Gantt, 36, appeared in court in jail handcuffed in a green-and-white-striped jump suit. She was released on her own recognizance. She was order to have no contact with the student she is accused of having a relationship with.

She turned herself in to West Des Moines Police Friday. She faces a felony charge of sexual exploitation by school employee and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of sexual assault. She taught English at the school.

The West Des Moines Police Department said they began investigating the following day, after receiving information about the possible relationship between Gantt and a 17-year-old male student. Their investigation revealed an inappropriate relationship had taken place on school property between Gantt and the student during February and March.

A criminal complaint filed in the case stated Gantt admitted to investigators that a physical relationship did occur between herself and the victim. The alleged physical contact happened in Gantt’s classroom after school hours on at least five separate occasions between February and March.

Dowling Catholic’s President Dr. Dan Ryan sent a letter to parents about the incident, stating that once they received information about the alleged relationship via an anonymous email – Gantt was placed on administrative leave. The school began an internal review and also said it reached out to the WDMPD to investigate. Dr. Ryan said Gantt will not return to Dowling.