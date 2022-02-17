DES MOINES, IOWA — Former Iowa State basketball player Xavier Foster is speaking publicly about his dismissal from the team last fall. Foster was kicked off the team in October. At the time he had been named as the “target” of a sexual assault investigation. Foster provide police a DNA sample as part of their investigation. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Foster played in seven games in his freshmen season in Ames during the 2020-2021 season. He came to Ames after a stellar career at Oskaloosa High School. At the time of his dismissal, Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger said: ““We hold our program to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes be accountable both on and off the court …. After much consideration, I have decided that this is necessary as we continue to build our culture.”

Foster is speaking at the office of attorney Alfredo Parrish in Des Moines. His news conference will be streamed live on WHO 13 beginning at 3:00 p.m.