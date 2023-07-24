DENVER, COLORADO — Denver Bronco defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike, a former Iowa State Cyclone, has been suspended by the NFL for at least one year for violating the league’s gambling policy. The league announced online that Uwazurike gambled on NFL games during the 2022 season.

Uwazurike spent five seasons playing in Ames, totaling 15 sacks and 34 tackles for loss. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 4th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his rook season he played in eight games, making 17 tackles.

Uwazurike will be eligible to apply for reinstatement to the league in one year.