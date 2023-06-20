NEVADA, Iowa — The sexual abuse trial of a former Iowa State Cyclone football player has been continued.

Aidan Ralph, 20, was arrested in May on sexual abuse and domestic assault charges stemming from a 2022 incident involving his girlfriend. He is accused of shoving the victim multiple times. The victim was shoved so forcefully into a set of stairs that she suffered a stress fracture to her spine, according to court documents.

The victim asked Ralph to call for emergency medical services and he refused, then allegedly raped her.

Ralph, a native of Chicago, was kicked off the Iowa State Cyclone football team the day after his arrest. The 6’2″ redshirt sophomore out of De La Salle High School never saw any game time for the Cyclones.

He has pleaded guilty and was scheduled to go to trial on July 11, but after a hearing Monday the trial was continued to July 25.