NEVADA, Iowa — A former Iowa State football player convicted of sexual abuse is being sentenced Monday.

Aidan Ralph

In November, a jury found 21-year-old Aidan Ralph guilty of third-degree sexual abuse and assault causing bodily injury.

He was arrested back in May for an alleged incident between him and his girlfriend in 2022. Ralph is accused of shoving her into a set of stairs, refusing to call for medical services, and raping the victim.

Sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Story County Courthouse in Nevada.