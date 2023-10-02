DANBURY, Iowa (KCAU) — A state investigation has led to an arrest warrant being issued in Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, more than $177,000 of improper disbursements were made by former Danbury City Clerk Stacy Rockdaschel, between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2022.

Following the release of State Auditor Rob Sand’s investigation, Woodbury County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Rockdaschel on charges of ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree theft.

Rochdaschel resigned from her position as city clerk on May 15, 2022.

The auditor’s report outlines hundreds of improper disbursements for clothing and accessories, as well as thousands of dollars in improper charges involving PayPal, social media vendors, Venmo, and Amazon.

Sand also identified $26,500 of estimated undeposited collections. The auditor told KCAU 9 that reform is needed in order to deter people from stealing from local governments.

“These are common cases in Iowa. I used to prosecute quite a few of them when I was assistant attorney general to the lead corruption prosecutor in the state of Iowa,” Sand said. “The fundamental problem is if we want this to stop happening we need to make it so that the large-scale theft of tax-payer funds in Iowa means that you go to prison.”

Right now, there’s no mandatory minimum for officials who embezzle funds from city or county coffers. Additionally, Sand is recommending the city implement procedures to ensure the city’s internal controls are strengthened.

The full special report can be read here.