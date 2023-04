BOONE, IOWA — A former Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy is now facing a felony charge after his K-9 overheated and died after being left in a hot car for nearly a day. Dallas Wingate, 50, is charged with Interference of a Police Dog Service – according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Wingate’s former K-P, Bear, died in early September 2022. Wingate allegedly left the dog in his vehicle for 22 hours before checking on him.