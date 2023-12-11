BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A former Boone County Sheriff’s deputy pled guilty to animal neglect in connection to the death of his K-9 in September 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 1, 2022 Dallas Wingate put his K-9, Bear, into the back of his sheriff’s truck at around 10 p.m. and left Bear in the truck for almost 24 hours. At around 8 p.m. the next day Wingate found Bear dead, the complaint states.

Temperatures reached over 90 degrees on Sept. 2 and Bear did not have access to water and food, and the truck was not properly ventilated, the complaint states. A necropsy determined that the extreme heat and lack of food and water caused Bear’s death.

Wingate was originally charged with police dog – torture/injure/kill/threaten, a Class D felony, and animal neglect with serious injury or death, an aggravated misdemeanor.

On Nov. 17 Wingate pled guilty to the lesser charge of animal neglect with serious injury or death, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

As part of the plea deal the two year prison sentence would be suspended and Wingate would instead serve an 18-month term of probation if approved by the judge, court documents state. Wingate would also pay a nearly $900 fine.