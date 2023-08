ANKENY, Iowa — A former Ankeny resident was charged on Thursday in connection to the death of his infant son.

Charles Henry Peters, 28, was arrested at his home in Cedar Rapids for his alleged role in the death of his son that happened in Ankeny in March 2022, the Ankeny Police Department said.

Peters has been booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with Child Endangerment Causing Death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no more information will be released at this time.