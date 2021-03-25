Former Anamosa Guard Believes More Staffing May Have Prevented Attack

ANAMOSA, Iowa — As retired corrections officer Mike Trentz mourns the loss of two of his former colleagues, he is raising questions about the circumstances that allowed for two inmates to attack and kill them.

Trentz worked at Anamosa State Penitentiary from 1989 to 2017. He said every staff member knows the risk they incur with the job, yet this news shocked him to his core.

“When that gate shuts behind you, you are entering a war zone,” Trentz said. “Somebody might spit on you, you might see a fight happen, you might get attacked — something is gonna happen and every day, something happens. The public just has no idea what happens in there.”

Now, he is one of many wondering what exactly happened in the events leading up to the death of two staff members — Lorena Schulte, a nurse at the prison, and Robert McFarland, a corrections officer. The two were both killed after being attacked with hammers on Tuesday morning during the escape attempt.

Authorities say inmates Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard were attempting to cut through bars on a window in a break room using a metal grinder when Schulte and McFarland interceded. The inmates then struck Schulte and McFarland in the back of the head with hammers.

Anamosa warden Jeremy Larson said there is a process for checking and and checking out tools that inmates can use for prison worker programs.

I don’t have any details of where the tools were checked out and all that stuff, we’re still gathering that,” Larson said in a Wednesday press conference.

The Iowa Department of Corrections and Division of Criminal Investigation said those details are still uncertain as part of an ongoing investigation. The Anamosa State Penitentiary is still on lockdown.

When he was a guard, Trentz said working inmates were assigned a tool bag that they must check in and out, and are locked every night. He said those bags contains tools like a hammer, screwdriver, nails and a tape measure. When inmates returned their bags, it was his job to make sure every single piece was accounted for.

Larson did not give a detailed description of what the current protocols for tools are. He said when inmates use tools deemed “dangerous” — like the grinder and hammers Woodard and Dutcher used — staff has to supervise the usage of that tool. Trentz speculates based on his experience, that there was a slip up in the protocols and procedures.

“They should have known about it if it was missing, they should have immediately should have locked that place down,” he said. “By not doing that they endangered the public. If they would have gotten out, who knows what they would have done.”

Trentz also blamed years of “insufficient” staffing as a reason for how these circumstances could have happened in the first place.

“The state says well ‘we’ll do more with less.’ and the other thing is, ‘oh, it’ll never happen.’ but it did happen,” he said.

Danny Homan, the president of Iowa AFSME, said years of underfunding the Iowa Department of Corrections has led to a significant number of staff vacancies in the state’s prisons.

“We do not have enough staff to safely operate those prisons and we paid the ultimate price,” he said.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, the Anamosa prison has approximately 320 staff and 950 offenders. The penitentiary is a medium to maximum security facility.

“I have absolutely no doubt that more staff at Anamosa on March 23rd may have helped in preventing the tragedy that happened,” he said.

On Wednesday, top state Republicans announced plans to increase the DOC’s budget by $4 million — something they said was an agreed upon number before the fatal attack at Anamosa.

Homan said he welcomes the increase, but thinks it will take much more to ensuring this kind of tragedy is never possible again.

“This is not a simple solution,” he said. “I believe they have to spend more money. I believe we have to hire more staff. I don’t know what that number is…I would say we’re somewhere 400 to 600 correctional officers under what we should have, and there’s no way the state can afford that.”