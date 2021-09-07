Former Albia High School coach arrested on sex abuse charges

ALBIA, Iowa — A former coach at Albia High School has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse.

Aaron Koester, 36, was arrested following an investigation by the Albia Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

He is charged with multiple felony counts of sexual abuse against a minor, including two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Koester formerly coached at Albia High School, but authorities say the charges against him are not the result of interactions he had as a coach.

Koester was arrested in Indiana on Sept. 3 and brought to the Monroe County Jail on Sept. 5. He remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albia Police Department at 641-932-7815.