Forest City Man Killed, Another Injured in ATV Accident

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa – A Forest City man is dead and another injured after an accident involving an ATV Sunday night.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened west of Forest City near 340th St. and 160th Ave. shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The report says two men were traveling through a field in an ATV when the ATV went off a terrace and began to roll. One of the occupants, 49-year-old John West, was ejected and died at the scene. The other occupant, 23-year-old Terence West, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the accident continues.