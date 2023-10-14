MADISON, WISCONSIN — It could be a classic Big Ten slugfest on Saturday in Madison with cold, rainy weather in the forecast at Camp Randall Stadium with first place in the western division on the line.

Matchup

The winner of Saturday’s matchup will find themselves alone at the top of the Big Ten West and in the driver’s seat for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game in December.

The Badgers enter the game with a 4-1 record. Their lone loss came back in Week Two on the road against Washington State – who are currently ranked 19th in the AP poll. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 with their sole loss coming in a crushing defeat on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions, 31-0.

Wisconsin is favored by 9.5 points according as of Friday afternoon. An extremely low 34.5 points is set as the over/under by odds makers in large part due to the forecast.

Gameday Forecast

It’ll be wet and chilly on Saturday — some would say perfect football weather. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10 to 20 mph with a high of 53 degrees. Rain is expected for most of Saturday morning, but should taper off by the afternoon.

How to watch

The game is scheduled for a 3:05 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. TV coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Fox and you can stream the game live on the Fox Sports app.