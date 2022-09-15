DES MOINES, IOWA — The fourth week of the Football Friday Primetime series in 2022 features a rematch of the 2021 5A State Championship – the Ankeny Hawks vs the Southeast Polk Rams. The two teams will meet on Friday, September 16th at Southeast Polk with the game carried live starting a 6:55 pm on WHO 13 and who13.com.

Keith Murphy and Justin Surrency will have the call of the game on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Keith and Justin were joined by Ankeny Head Coach Rick Nelson and offensive lineman Joe Kingston as well as Southeast Polk Head Coach Brad Zelenovich and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor for the weekly Coaches Corner preview show.