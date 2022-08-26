WINTERSET, Iowa – It’s been five months since several tornadoes ripped through Iowa, and that includes an EF4 storm that carved a 70-mile path from Macksburg to Newton, hitting communities like Winterset, Norwalk, and Runnells.

Fifty homes were destroyed or damaged, many along Carver Road. Some of those homes were those of Winterset high school students.

Most of the damage is repaired and storm victims are back to a normal routine including high school football. WHO 13’s Football Friday Primetime game for August 26th is at Winterset.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala reflects on March 5 and what the recovery journey has been like since then.

You can watch the Winterset Huskies take on the Carlisle Wildcats on WHO 13 and www.who13.com Friday night with a kickoff of 7:00 p.m.