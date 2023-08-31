DES MOINES, IOWA — Week 2 of the 2023 Football Friday Primetime season brings the WHO 13 team to the ‘Battle for Waukee’. The metro’s newest rivalry will feature the Waukee Warriors and the Waukee Northwest Wolves in the fight for bragging rights in Dallas County in the inaugural matchup of the schools.

WHO 13’s Keith Murphy and Justin Surrency will call the game on Friday night from Waukee. On Thursday, they were joined by Waukee Northwest coach Corey Kopatich and linebacker Chase Lamb and Waukee coach Gabe Bakker and offensive lineman Will Stobbe for the Coaches’ Corner at 4:30pm on WHO 13.