DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13 is excited to welcome live high school football back to your television and streaming devices this fall. WHO 13 will bring you five central Iowa football games to you live this year – traveling to five different cities!

Each week we’ll preview each matchup with a Coaches’ Show, then on Friday night we kickoff the coverage live on WHO 13, who13.com and the WHO 13 app with Sports Director Keith Murphy and Justin Surrency on the call.

Here is the full schedule for the 2022 season:

The season kicks off for us in Winterset where the Huskies will welcome the Carlisle Wildcats. Both communities were touched by a tornado on March 5th, with six Winterset residents killed and more than 50 homes damaged or destroyed. WHO 13 will pay special tribute to the community as they welcome us in to start our season.

In week two we move back to the CIML with the Dowling Catholic Maroons heading to Waukee Northwest to take on the Wolves. In week three we head outside the metro and travel to Indianola where the Indians will welcome the Pella Dutch. The next week we’ll be back in the CIML with the Ankeny Hawks traveling to take on the defending state champion Southeast Polk Rams. We conclude our season in mid-October with the state’s biggest football rivalry – West Des Moines Valley versus Dowling.

It’s going to be another great season of high school football in central Iowa this fall and WHO 13 will be there to bring you all the action with the only live game coverage on air and online.