WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — For decades it has been the biggest rivalry on the football field in central Iowa: West Des Moines Valley Tigers versus the Dowling Catholic Maroons. The rivalry will be renewed on Friday, October 14th and the the game will air live on WHO 13 starting at 6:55 p.m.

Keith Murphy and Justin Surrency will once again be providing the play-by-play coverage of the game. On Thursday, Justin welcomed Dowling coach Tom Wilson and linebacker Joe Hughes as well as Valley’s Head Coach Gary Swenson and offensive lineman Owen Westemeyer on the Coaches Corner.