DES MOINES, IOWA — All good things must come to an end, but thankfully we’ve saved one our biggest games for last on the Football Friday Primetime schedule. The Dowling Catholic Maroons will travel to Ankeny to take on the Jaguars from Centennial. Keith Murphy, Justin Surrency and Andy Fales will be the broadcast team once again on Friday night. On Thursday evening, Keith and Justin were joined by Dowling head coach Tom Wilson and offensive lineman Kyle Rakers and Ankeny Centennial head coach Ryan Pezzetti and running back Elijah Porter for the Football Friday Primetime Coaches’ Corner.

